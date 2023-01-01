CBD+ Three-in-One Disposable Vape: Berry Gelato (2500 MG)

by RA Royal
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Enjoy our newest addition to our Three In One collection, CBD+. Same device, different cannabinoids. Experience the convenience of switching between effects in one device. You have the option to switch between Relax, Mix, & Energy, allowing you to choose how you want to feel.

This device is 3ML contains 2500MG of CBD, CBG, and CBN. Inside the disposable there are two chambers, one infused with relaxing terpenes and the other infused with energy terpenes. When activating both chambers, you will feel the effects of both.

We start with CBD, CBG, & CBN distillate and add all natural, non-synthetic terpenes to create a sublime cannabis experience. These vapes are rechargeable, with a USB-C charging port on the bottom of the device.

Ingredients: Broad Spectrum CBD Distillate, CBG Distillate, CBN Distillate, Propylene Glycol, Natural Terpenes, and Artificial Flavors.

To Turn On the Device:
Press the black button 5 times rapidly to turn the device on or off. The white light around the button will flash to indicate a power on or off status.

To Use the Device:
(Note: Pressing the black button will activate vaporization. Pressing the button first and holding it will produce a more potent inhalation.)

Take one inhalation, hold it in for a few seconds, and then exhale smoothly.
Repeat three to four times, waiting at least 1 minute between each draw.
If desired, repeat after 30-40 minutes.
To switch between effects, use the slider located on the bottom of the device. Move the slider to the middle to activate Mix. Move the slider to the right to activate Energy. Move the slider all the way to the left to activate Relax.

About this strain

Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand RA Royal
RA Royal
R.A. Royal is a company devoted to the creation of high-quality and diverse hemp products... delivered to your door! Our team works to guarantee outstanding and consistent products. All our hemp is organically grown and carefully processed. We are a Florida, USA-based independent business.
