About this product
About this strain
Wedding Cake effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,838 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
17% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!