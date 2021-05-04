About this product
About this strain
Honey Bee effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
77% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
55% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
11% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
11% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!