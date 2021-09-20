About this product
About this strain
Apple Rings effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Uplifted
16% of people report feeling uplifted
Paranoid
16% of people say it helps with paranoid
Fatigue
16% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
16% of people say it helps with headaches
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!