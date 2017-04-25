Our Delta-8 Gummy Sour Pineapple Rings (1400 MG) are ideal for those who want hemp-derived THC through edibles. Each gummy is ring-shaped. These gummies contain Delta-8 THC. Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived, federally-approved cannabinoid.



Gummies per Jar: 45



Potency per Jar: 1400 MG Delta-8 THC



Potency per Gummy: 30 MG Delta-8 THC



Ingredients:



Corn Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin (Beef), Citric Acid, Palm Oil, Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Beeswax, FD&C Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40, Delta-8 THC Distillate, Propylene Glycol, Terpenes.



Directions for Delta-8 Gummy Sour Pineapple Rings (1400 MG):



Take 1 gummy per day, or as needed based on the desired Delta-8 intake.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8:



May show up in a THC drug test (Delta-8 only).

May cause drowsiness.

Adult use only. Not for use by minors or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our products.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

Our Delta-8 THC is derived from industrial hemp plants.

This product contains a total Delta-9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

Underage sale prohibited.

R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).



