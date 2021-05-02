Our Delta-8 Blue Raspberry Rings are ideal for those who wish to get their hemp-derived THC through edibles. Each gummy is ring-shaped, with one creamy half and one sweet, fruity half. Our gummy jars contain 800 MG of Delta-8 THC, a hemp-derived, federally-approved psychoactive cannabinoid. Each jar also contains 400 MG of CBD isolate. These hemp-infused gummies can ease stress and anxiety through the combined effect of delta-8 and CBD acting on your endocannabinoid system.



Potency per Jar:

Approximately 800 MG of Delta-8 THC and 400 MG of CBD isolate.



Potency per Gummy:

Approximately 32 MG of Delta-8 THC and 16 MG of CBD isolate.



Gummies per Jar:

Approximately 25 Hemp Blue Raspberry Gummies.



Ingredients:

Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial Flavor, Lactic Acid, Pectin, Titanium Dioxide, FD&C Blue 1, Delta-8 THC Distillate, CBD Isolate.



Allergen Information:

This product is peanut and tree nut-free.



Directions for Delta-8 with CBD Hemp Blue Raspberry Gummies:



Take one gummy per day, or as needed based on the desired delta-8 THC and CBD intake.



Warnings and Disclaimers Concerning the Use of Delta-8 THC:



Delta-8 THC may show up in a THC drug test.

May cause drowsiness.

Not for use or purchase by those under the age of 21.

Not for use by women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Consult your physician before using our products.

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

This products is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease.

The Delta-8 THC in R.A. Royal CBD products is a natural constituent of the industrial hemp plant.

This product contains a total Delta-9-THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry weight basis.

The Delta-8 experience varies with each user. We recommend conservative dosing.

R.A. Royal CBD does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (USCSA).

This product is federally legal in the USA under the 2018 Farm Bill.

State laws governing the legality of Delta-8 THC vary.

