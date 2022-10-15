What is a Regall CBD Tropical Fruit Vape Tank?

We formulate Regall CBD vape tanks for maximum taste and value. Each 0.5 ML tank contains 70 MG of CBD isolate, meaning you get the relaxation of hemp-derived cannabinoids with no THC or psychoactive effects. Our tropical fruit-flavored tanks taste like a medley of pineapple, papaya, mango, and more.



Why Should I Vape CBD?

There are several reasons why vaping CBD is a great choice. CBD may confer numerous benefits, such as easing anxiety, stress, or pain. Vaping CBD is the fastest way to get it into your body's endocannabinoid system so you can start feeling its effects. Onset time with vaping is typically ten minutes or less. Unlike edibles, vapes have no dietary impact, so those watching their caloric or sugar intake can use them with peace of mind.



How do I use Regall CBD Vape Tanks?

Our CBD vape tanks are compatible with any 510-thread vape device, of which there are endless varieties. Ensure that your vape device is charged, thread your Regall tank into the port, and you will be ready to start enjoying CBD.



Draw in an inhalation for a few seconds.

Hold in the vapor for a few seconds.

Exhale smoothly.

Repeat one to six times. Wait at least a minute between draws.

If desired, repeat after thirty to forty minutes.



What is in Regall CBD Vape Tanks?

Vape Juice Quantity per Tank: Approx. 0.5 ML



CBD Quantity per Tank: Approx. 70 MG CBD



Ingredients: Enriched proprietary formulated industrial hemp cannabidiol (CBD), USP kosher glycol, USP kosher vegetable glycerin, natural terpenes, artificial flavoring.



Warnings and Disclaimers

Must be 21 or older to purchase this product.

Keep out of reach of children and pets.

Not for use by women who are nursing or pregnant.

Consult your physician before using this product.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent, or cure any disease.

This product is federally legal in the United States under the 2018 Farm Bill.

