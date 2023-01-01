Strong and tasty, Rare Cannabinoid Company's strawberry-flavored CBD oil gummies contain a high level of CBD - 30mg CBD each - to support stress resilience, balance, calm and ease inflammation after exercise. They are also low in sugar and vegan.
CBD gummies can be taken alone or combined with THCV gummies for energy and appetite suppression, CBB gummies for relaxation and deep sleep, CBG gummies for pain and inflammation, or other rare cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Offering the largest selection of natural cannabinoid oils and gummies. First Delta-9-THC + CBC Mood Gummies, first pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.