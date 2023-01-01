30mg CBD per Gummy / 30 Gummies per Bottle



Strong and tasty, Rare Cannabinoid Company's strawberry-flavored CBD oil gummies contain a high level of CBD - 30mg CBD each - to support stress resilience, balance, calm and ease inflammation after exercise. They are also low in sugar and vegan.



CBD gummies can be taken alone or combined with THCV gummies for energy and appetite suppression, CBB gummies for relaxation and deep sleep, CBG gummies for pain and inflammation, or other rare cannabinoids.

