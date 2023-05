Extra Strength

30mg CBN per Gummy / 30 Gummies per Bottle



These tasty, vegan huckleberry-flavored gummies contain a large amount of CBN (cannabinol) for relaxation and restful sleep.



CBN is believed to be the most sedative cannabinoid (without causing next-day grogginess) and can also help with pain and inflammation after exercise.



Take half to one CBN gummy alone or with an equal amount of a CBD gummy a half hour before bed to aid deep sleep.

