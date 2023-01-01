150 mg α-Pinene | 100mg δ-Limonene | 50mg Linalool | 150mg β-Caryophyllene | Zero THC



This Relief terpene blend is designed to reduce inflammation related to activity, speed up the recovery process and support healthy joints. It is intended to be taken with cannabinoids to enhance their effects.



Terpenes are aromatic oils that naturally occur in hemp, cannabis and other plants. In addition to giving cannabis strains their unique flavor profiles, terpenes are believed to play a key role in differentiating the mental and physical benefits of various strains.



α-Pinene: Scientific studies show promise for inflammation, pain relief, anxiety relief, allergy relief / helps open airways, anti-microbial, anti-bacterial effects and may help combat short-term memory loss associated with THC. The cannabis strain Big Smooth has a pinene-dominant terpene profile. α-Pinene has a scent similar to pine.



δ-Limonene: Scientific studies show promise for reducing stress and anxiety, combatting depression and improving immune function. Cannabis strains Banana OG, Purple Hindu Kush and Wedding Cake have δ-Limonene-dominant terpene profiles. δ-Limonene has a citrus scent.



Linalool: Scientific studies show promise for pain relief, reducing anxiety, fighting depression, promoting sleep and enhancing the effects of other sedatives. In this study on Alzheimer’s disease, “findings suggest that linalool reverses the histopathological hallmarks of AD (Alzheimer’s disease) and restores cognitive and emotional functions via an anti-inflammatory effect.” Cannabis strains Do-Si-Dos, Scooby Snacks and Zkittlez contain larger amounts of linalool. Linalool has a lavender scent with a hint of spiciness.



β-Caryophyllene: Scientific studies show promise as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and pain reliever. Research shows β-Caryophyllene may offer benefits for anxiety and depression, potential for treating addiction and increasing lifespan by decreasing gene stress. β-Caryophyllene has a spicy scent akin to black pepper, cinnamon and cloves. It is found in high levels in many strains of the Cookies family, including Girl Scout Cookies, Cookies and Cream, and Candyland, as well as in Bubba Kush, Gelato and Sour Diesel.



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Directions

Each spray contains 6mg Terpenes (2mg α-Pinene, 1.3mg δ-Limonene, 0.7mg Linalool, and 2mg β-Caryophyllene **). There are 75 sprays per bottle.



Ingredients

Certified Organic MCT Coconut Oil, Certified Organic α-Pinene, Certified Organic δ-Limonene, Certified Organic Linalool, Certified Organic β-Caryophyllene.



**Because our oils are formulated from natural extracts, there may be minor variations in potency. For exact potency, please visit our Lab Reports page to look up your independent lab report.

