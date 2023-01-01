THC + CBG Relief Gummies combine CBG oil for discomfort, soreness, joint support and post-exercise relief with Delta-9-THC and CBD to enhance effects. They also help to reduce the feeling of stress. Each gummy contains a very large amount of CBG oil - 30mg CBG - as well as 2.5mg hemp-derived delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD oil. There are 30 gummies per jar. Vegan, all natural, and green apple flavored, they are tasty way to feel good.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Offering the largest selection of natural cannabinoid oils and gummies with and without THC. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.