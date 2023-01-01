THC + CBN Sleep Gummies combine the benefits of the most sedative cannabinoid, CBN (cannabinol), with Delta-9-THC for euphoric relaxation and relief and CBD oil. These cannabinoids work together synergistically to help you fall asleep quickly and enjoy a restful night's sleep. Each gummy contains 30mg CBN, 5mg Delta-9-THC, and 10mg CBD. They are vegan, all natural, and huckleberry flavored.
Offering the largest selection of natural cannabinoid oils and gummies with and without THC. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.