THC + CBN Sleep Gummies combine the benefits of the most sedative cannabinoid, CBN (cannabinol), with Delta-9-THC for euphoric relaxation and relief and CBD oil. These cannabinoids work together synergistically to help you fall asleep quickly and enjoy a restful night's sleep.

Each gummy contains 30mg CBN, 5mg Delta-9-THC, and 10mg CBD.

They are vegan, all natural, and huckleberry flavored.



