THC + THCV Gummies combine all the euphoric pleasure of Delta-9-THC with high potency THCV for energy and appetite suppression. This means you receive all the fun minus the munchies and couch-lock tiredness. Each gummy contains the largest amount of THCV available - 12.5mg - for focus, concentration, exercise, and to reduce hunger. Each lemon-flavored edible also contains 2.5mg hemp-derived Delta-9-THC and 10mg CBD oil.
About this strain
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Offering the largest selection of natural cannabinoid oils and gummies with and without THC. First pure THCV and CBDV oils, plus CBN, CBG, CBGA, CBC, CBDA, Terpenes, full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD. Mix and match to create your own strains and customize your wellness.