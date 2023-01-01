25mg THCV per Gummy / 15 Gummies per Bottle

May Help With: Energy, Appetite Suppression, Weight Loss, Addiction



These are the world's strongest THCV gummies. THCV (tetrahydrocannabivarin) is a stimulant that increases energy and suppresses appetite, which can aid weight loss. THCV has also been found decrease addiction to nicotine and other chemical substances. Studies also show its potential for helping type 2 diabetes and reducing panic attacks.



Rare Cannabinoid Company's all-natural, high potency, vegan, lemon-flavored THCV gummies are a tasty way to take THCV. For safety, trust and transparency, they are produced in a cGMP-certified facility and third-party lab test results are available online and via QR code.

