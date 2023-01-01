The RAW Classic Wood Box is a little stash box that is small enough to fit in most drawers but large enough to hold all your favorite rolling accessories plus your personal stash! The dual-layer wooden box has a magnetic center divider to keep your smoking supplies organized even when the box the is closed. This Classic box is made from natural rustic wood with an extra-strong metal clasp to keep the lid closed tight!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!