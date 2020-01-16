About this product
Height: 16 Inch
Thickness: 7mm
Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint
Color: Clear
Logo Color: Frosted
Used with: Flower
100% High grade borosilicate glass
The straight tube water pipe is A perfect combination of classicism and minimalism. Unlike other fancy shaped water pipes, this RIG straight tube water pipe keeps things simple. Smoke come down submerged triple-slit downstem, diffused through the water and shoot straight up the 7mm tubing and into the lungs. This sturdy 7mm straight water pipe by RIG hits extremely well, with great looking simplistic style and also is very easy to clean.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.