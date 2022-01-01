About this product
Height: 33 inch
Thickness: 7mm
Joint: 19mm Elephant Joint
Color: Clear
Logo Color: Frosted
Used with: Flower
100% High grade borosilicate glass
This monster water pipe from RIG sits at an amazing 33 inches tall, and the impeccable transparency allows the massive amount of generated smoke to be clearly observed. This water pipe is a great party piece, best suited for group sessions.
About this brand
Rebel Initiate Glassworks
Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) aim to bring top quality smoking accessories to tokers everywhere. The commitment to the creation of every single product sold is the reason why Rebel Initiate Glassworks(RIG) is the ultimate choice for all your smoking accessory needs. You can expect nothing but the best in terms of production and customer service when you are looking for the best products in the industry.