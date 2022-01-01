About this product
Be the mad scientist your mom begged you not to be especially since she doesn’t want any more explosions in the darn house and do you ever think of anyone but yourself?! Yes, that’s why you’re going to invite all your friends over when this bad boy arrives in the mail.
Features:
Signature hexagonal base
Signature diamond pull-out
Embossed logo
Square mouthpiece
Ice pinch
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
Features:
Signature hexagonal base
Signature diamond pull-out
Embossed logo
Square mouthpiece
Ice pinch
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.