About this product
You know what they say… good things come with hexagonal necks, especially when they’re 12 inches long with a breathtaking metallic finish. We’re not really sure who ‘they’ are but we can’t really deny their exceptional taste.
Features:
Hexagonal tube neck
Beaker base
Signature diamond pull-out
Flat mouthpiece
Clear polished joints
For flower only
Fits 140mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.