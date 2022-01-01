About this product
The next time someone tells you to get a grip, tell them you’re way ahead of them because you’ve got this robust water pipe firmly in your clutches thanks to its straight tube featuring 5 solid square marias.
Features:
5 solid square marias
Straight tube
Flat mouthpiece
Signature diamond pull-out
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.