There’s a reason why surfer dudes describe things that are generally awesome as ‘tubular’. Case in point: this tall tube with a super unique detail featuring 10 solid square marias that make it look like it’s literally RADIATING awesomeness, but in a good way, not like the nuclear, skin melting way.



Features:



10 solid square marias

Straight tube

Flat mouthpiece

Signature diamond pull-out

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz 14mm Male 45° Banger)

Fits 115mm downstem