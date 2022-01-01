About this product
There’s a reason why surfer dudes describe things that are generally awesome as ‘tubular’. Case in point: this tall tube with a super unique detail featuring 10 solid square marias that make it look like it’s literally RADIATING awesomeness, but in a good way, not like the nuclear, skin melting way.
Features:
10 solid square marias
Straight tube
Flat mouthpiece
Signature diamond pull-out
Clear polished joints
For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz 14mm Male 45° Banger)
Fits 115mm downstem
About this brand
Red Eye Tek Glass
An intersection of Tek and Art. Forget everything you thought you knew. The Terminator is here. Strikingly iridescent. Hyper durable. Worthy of your most prized flower and concentrates. Just add water.