From our original collection of modern day miracles, this gorgeous, tall drink of bong water (don’t) is ready for your finest flower. We predict that it will become your favourite so quickly you’ll think it’s surgically attached to your mouth.



Features:



Hexagonal tubing

Rectangular ice pinch

Unique swirl pattern base

Embossed logo

Signature diamond pull-out

Rounded mouthpiece

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 115mm downstem