Have you ever seen a really tall person with microscopic feet? The answer is no, Mother Nature didn’t let that happen more than once because it was just a big, wobbly mess. That got really dark, but there’s a light at the end of your lighter because this tall guy has a sturdy base that’s sure to stand the test of natural selection. Oh, and it has a cool swirly pattern and a honeycomb perc for more filtration. Neat!



Features:



Stemless straight tube

Twisted pattern tubing

Honeycomb perc for more filtration

Signature diamond pull-out

Flat mouthpiece

Ice pinch

Sturdy ‘cookie cutter’ base

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 19mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)