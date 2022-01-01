For those who prefer ‘em a little bit taller, this original collection all-star is one of our best sellers. It’s designed for the experienced consumer who also happens to enjoy showing off their impressive lung capacity.



Features:



Hexagonal tubing

Unique canteen base

Rectangular ice pinch

Unique swirl pattern base

Embossed logo

Signature diamond pull-out

Rounded mouthpiece

Clear polished joints

For flower (mostly), trade the bowl for a banger to enjoy concentrates (we suggest the 14mm GEAR Premium Quartz Male 45° Banger)

Fits 140mm downstem