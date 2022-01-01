About this product
This oil is made with a greenhouse-grown blend of cannabis, put through a CO2 extraction process and diluted to the optimal concentration.
Redecan's golden-coloured oil drops are formulated in Niagara, Ont. The oil is made with a greenhouse-grown blend of cannabis, put through a state-of-the-art CO2 extraction process and diluted to the optimal concentration. It's available in a 30 ml bottle and has a THC potency balanced with an even amount of CBD. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are meant for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..
