About this product
The Cold Creek Kush pre-rolls are packed with sativa-dominant buds with very strong THC potency potential and the dank smell of a rainy forest.
Pre-rolled joints made from our sativa-dominant Cold Creek Kush buds. Machine-rolled, and never touched by human hands for a one-of-a-kind pre-rolled experience. Rolled with a light-weight rolling paper and completed with a paper mouthpiece to allow for full user experience. Cold Creek Kush is a cross between MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91, and has very strong THC potency potential and a recognizable dank smell, much like a forest after a rainfall. Its taste profile, informed by its beta-pinene, nerolidol, trans-caryophyllene, linalool and limonene terpene mix, is strongly herbal, earthy and woody, with fresh sour pine.
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..