About this product

Rolled with a light-weight rolling paper and completed with a paper mouthpiece to allow for a better user experience. God Bud has resin-coated buds with an herbal, musky flavour combined with tropical fruit and undertones of berry, lavender and pine. The odour can be described as tropical, earthy and citrusy (a result of the caryophyllene-rich terpene profile). This very strong THC potency potential strain is greenhouse-grown in pesticide-free natural lighting conditions, and then hang-dried.