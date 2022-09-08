About this product
Redecan Vapes cartridges pre-filled with our high-quality THC distillate and infused with a botanical terpene profile for a signature, strain-inspired flavour. Redecan vapes are available in 510-threaded cartridges for use with compliant battery packs. Redecan Vapes use a proprietary core-based system that is plastic-free and uses indirect heating for the best flavour and user experience. Redecan’s Strawberry Kiwi is a high-quality, high-THC distillate inspired by ripe floral strawberry notes and the sweet tart flavours of fresh Kiwis.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..