Redees by Redecan are an unparalleled pre-roll experience that just got even more convenient. The Redecan King Pack offers 1oz of your favourite Redecan strains, pre-rolled in our signature cigarette-style packaging, and sealed in packs of 10 to guarantee freshness. Thoughtfully designed for personal use at 0.40g, Redees by Redecan are rolled with all bud, no shake. Each Redecan King Pack contains 70 Redees and is currently offered in Wappa Redees. Standing firm at a moderate height and with a stocky build, Redecan Wappa is an indica dominant strain, characterized by its large, densely packed flowers with a broad base and tapered, pointed tip. Its flowers grow a beautiful green and yellow, sporting vibrant hues of purple in the fall as a response to its cooler growing environment. Wappa exudes an overwhelmingly skunky, yet fruity aroma, thanks to high levels of myrcene and caryophyllene.