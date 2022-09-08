About this product
Redees by Redecan are an unparalleled pre-roll experience. Thoughtfully designed in a unique straight-roll, Redees are personal sized at 0.4g and come in a 10-pack that’s compact and convenient. Standing firm at a moderate height and with a stocky build, Redecan Wappa is an indica dominant strain, characterized by its large, densly packed flowers with a broad base and tapered, pointed tip. Its flowers grow a beautiful green and yellow, sporting vibrant hues of purple in the fall as a response to its cooler growing environment. Wappa exhudes an overwhelmingly skunky, yet fruity aroma, thanks to high levels of myrcene and caryophyllene. Consistently testing for high THC levels, between 14–22%, Redecan's Wappa strain is the go-to choice for cannabis lovers across the nation. All of our bud is carefully harvested, expertly cured to preserve natural flavour and moisture, trimmed by hand, and inspected.
About this brand
RedeCan
Quality Cannabis Starts with How It's Made
No shortcuts, no excuses. With over 30 years experience in agriculture, we are devoted to delivering you quality cannabis. As a leading Canadian producer of medical cannabis located in heart of the beautiful Niagara escarpment, our state-of-the-art greenhouse allows for the optimal use of natural sunlight and clean fresh water.
Our Promise
We are committed to delivering the ultimate experience, from seed to sale.
Straight from our farm to your door.
Patients are our priority
Unparalleled customer service
100% Canadian homegrown
100% Greenhouse grown
Natural growing conditions
Our Process
We are the original growers—farming is in our DNA. We’ve married our years of agriculture experience and our state-of-the-art greenhouse facility to create a cannabis family that’s in a league of its own..
