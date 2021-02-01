RGB Cannabis
About this product
A rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel.
Full Flower Pre-Roll: No Trim, No Shake.
Cultivar:
Serroquel F2 (Omuerta Genetix)
Ocean Beach Ripper × Oaktree
