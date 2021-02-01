Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand RGB Cannabis

RGB Cannabis

RGB Black - Sero'Q Pre-Rolls

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

A rare and high THC strain celebrated for its profoundly relaxing properties and dainty crystals that decorate the plant from tip to stem. Toss out the curtains; this densely packed Indica will help close out the day and tuck you in tight with smells of lavender, blueberry, grape and diesel.

Full Flower Pre-Roll: No Trim, No Shake.

Cultivar:
Serroquel F2 (Omuerta Genetix)
Ocean Beach Ripper × Oaktree
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!