RIFF
Blue Ninety Eight Pre-Roll
About this product
Blue 98 pre-rolls are tightly packed of compact structured bud with balanced terpene flavours. This indica dominant strain has a distinct dank aroma that is meant to be enjoyed.
Carefully rolled with our hand- groomed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario, RIFF pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency and convenience. You’ll find yourself coming back to this well-balanced aromatic strain.
Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects.
