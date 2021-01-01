Loading…
Logo for the brand RIFF

RIFF

Hawaii Hearbreak Pre-Roll

About this product

Hawaii Heartbreak high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-trimmed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency and convenience.

This indica-dominant strain has light green buds with orange hairs. Hawaii Heartbreak has a balance of native terpene flavours including Limonene, Nerolidol and Caryophyllene. This aromatic strain is flavourful, with hits of floral diesel and earthy and herbal undertones.

Leave time in-between inhalations to gauge the effects. Hawaii Heartbreak is available in a 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried bud.
