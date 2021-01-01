About this product

Raider Kush high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-groomed greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF’s pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency, convenience and the perfect burn.



This indica-dominant strain has dense, green buds with red hairs. Raider Kush has a balance of native terpene flavours including Limonene, Caryophyllene and Myrcene. This aromatic strain is flavourful, with hits of citrus, sweet and earthy notes.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects Raider Kush is available in a single 1 g pre-roll, and in a pack of four 0.5 g pre-rolls.