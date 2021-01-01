About this product

Subway Scientist high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-groomed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF’s pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency, convenience and the perfect burn.



This indica-dominant strain has dark green tones and purple highlights. Subway Scientist has a balance of native terpene flavours including Caryophyllene, Myrcene and Humulene. This aromatic strain is flavourful with notable hits of grape and sweet berries.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects Subway Scientist is available in a single 1 g pre-roll, and in a pack of four 0.5 g pre-rolls.