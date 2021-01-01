About this product

Sunday Special high potency THC Pre-Rolls are packed and rolled with our hand-groomed, greenhouse-grown bud in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF’s pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency, convenience and the perfect burn.



This sativa-dominant strain has light green tones with long dense buds. Sunday Special has a balance of native terpene flavours including Myrcene, Alpha Pinene, and Caryophyllene. This musky aromatic strain notable hits of pine and earthiness.



Start low and go slow, leaving time between inhalations to gauge the effects. Sunday Special is available in a single 1 g pre-roll, and in a pack of four 0.5 g pre-rolls.