About this product

A flavour-free THC spray from RIFF that contains 23-26 mg of THC per mL.



Flavour-free THC spray from RIFF in Leamington, Ont., comes in a 15 mL bottle for on-the-go use. The yellow liquid has a strong 23-26 mg of THC and a very minimal 0-1 mg of CBD per mL. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.