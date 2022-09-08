About this product
1 DRIED MANGO SLICE
We use a variety of mangoes (Ataulfo, Haden, Kent & Keitt), sourced sustainably from Mexico. Chewy, naturally sweet and aromatic. Each fruit is hand-dosed in small batches with high-quality THC distillate sourced locally in BC from our fellow extractionists.
