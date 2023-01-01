



Now you can travel with your favorite Dial protected in a water resistant soft case. This case snuggly fits your Dial in a custom designed insert with your 1/2 gram cartridge still inserted (some 1 gram carts will also fit).



The case comes with a handy zippered pocket to store all of your accessories or vaping needs. In addition, the case is equipped with a durable wrist strap that easily connects to the case making this case very easy to transport and handle.

