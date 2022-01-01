About this product
» Adjustable top airflow
» Easy to fill top filling
» 0.5 ml capacity
» Pyrex Glass tank
» 1.2 ohm vertical ceramic coil
» Four 1 mm intake holes
» Refillable
» 510 threads
» Compatible with the Rokin Thunder and Nitro
» FCC, CE, and RoHS certified
