The Mini Tank 2.0 variable voltage 510 thread battery with adapter version allows you to connect your vape to most waterpipes and rigs with ease. The Mini Tank 2.0 features an amazing 4 temperature settings and comes with a 10mm and 14mm adapter fittings. It has a removable front end so the Mini Tank 2.0 can fit most 510 thread vape cartridges. The 510 thread connection is spring loaded and will ensure a secure connection with any cartridge on the market.



The Rokin Mini Tank 2.0 rig adapter also features Power Wave Technology which cycles the voltage by 0.5V when using to allow a more smooth vaping experience.



The Mini Tank 2.0 vape also features a preheat function (2 button clicks) that warms up your oils before use. At the heart of the device is a large 500 mAh lithium ion battery. The Mini Tank 2.0 will change the way you vape and use your waterpipes!

