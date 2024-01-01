Rokin Bar is a 510 thread battery that conceals your cartridges inside the device. This vape pen battery fits up to 2 gram carts. Bar can fit oil cartridges up to 14mm wide and up to 65mm long. The conceal battery has a preheat function, 4 temperature settings, Rokin's Powerwave heating technology and a big 600MAH lithium ion battery for long life. Its operated by autodraw or the button located on the bottom of the cart battery.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!