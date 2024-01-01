Rokin Bar

by Rokin
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Rokin Bar is a 510 thread battery that conceals your cartridges inside the device. This vape pen battery fits up to 2 gram carts. Bar can fit oil cartridges up to 14mm wide and up to 65mm long. The conceal battery has a preheat function, 4 temperature settings, Rokin's Powerwave heating technology and a big 600MAH lithium ion battery for long life. Its operated by autodraw or the button located on the bottom of the cart battery.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rokin
Rokin
Shop products
We make vaporizers for the active lifestyle.
Notice a problem?Report this item