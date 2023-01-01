» For oil cartridges » 380 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery » 3 voltage settings (2.7 V, 3.1 V, and 3.6 V) » Preheat mode » 510 charging connection » Micro USB charger included » Works with Rokin Ceramic Cartridge and EASY FILL cartridge » 510 threaded connection » Available in 5 different colors » No cartridge included » 1-year battery warranty » Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards » For aromatherapy purposes only
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!