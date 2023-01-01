» For oil cartridges

» 380 mAh rechargeable lithium ion battery

» 3 voltage settings (2.7 V, 3.1 V, and 3.6 V)

» Preheat mode

» 510 charging connection

» Micro USB charger included

» Works with Rokin Ceramic Cartridge and EASY FILL cartridge

» 510 threaded connection

» Available in 5 different colors

» No cartridge included

» 1-year battery warranty

» Certified to the latest FCC, CE, and RoHS standards

» For aromatherapy purposes only

