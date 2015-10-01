roll model
GSC - 3 Pack (1.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid (60% Indica: 40% Sativa), this popular strain was originally bred by the Cookie Fam by crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Known for its smooth dessert like smoke and to be a heavy hitter, GSC has aromatic and earthy nose.
GSC effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
