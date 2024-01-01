Logo for the brand Roll Uh Bowl

Roll-uh-Bowl® is a Patent / Trademarked on-the-go, palm-size, self-contained strong silicone water pipe. Just take the band off and your Roll-uh-Bowl® springs into action…literally! Roll-uh-Bowl® is the most compact, portable and durable strong silicone water pipe on the market. With Roll-uh-Bowl®, you get...Smoky Bubbles. Anywhere.®
Every Roll-uh-Bowl® is made in the USA of 100% Healthcare grade, FDA approved, Class VI silicone. Roll-uh-Bowl® comes in Blue, Black, Purple, Green Orange and Glow in the Dark. Roll-uh-Bowl® is flavorless, odorless and easy to clean - simply remove the bowl and downstem and put it in the dishwasher, or rinse with soapy water to clean.
Whether you’re a climber, biker, kayaker, skier or just enjoy being on the go, Roll-uh-Bowl® is the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. When you’re not using your Roll-uh-Bowl®, the bowl and down stem are securely stored inside the folded unit ensuring safe keeping until you’re ready to rock. Portable, unbreakable strong silicone waterpipe, Made in the USA.
Thanks for checking us out. However you roll, keep hittin' it on the go, and keep making those ...
