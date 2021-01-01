About this product

*** Please Note that this is an Accessory, and DOES NOT INCLUDE ROLL-UH-BOWL ***



Attention glass lovers, we now carry Glass Eject-a-Bowls!



Back from an epic hike or day on the mountain and not worried about breaking glass? Now you can swap your alloy Eject-a-Bowl for a Glass Eject-a-Bowl while you're chillin' on the couch. Ready for another adventure? Leave the Glass Eject-a-Bowl at home and don't worry about breaking it when you're Hitting it on the Go.



Features:



• Translucent Blue

• King size Borosilicate Glass Bowl

• Tube (stem): 9mm

• Full length: 110mm

• Grommet: high-temperature silicone



Graffix™ Composite Downstem

The 1-way ball keeps the water from blowing out.