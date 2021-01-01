Roll Uh Bowl
Glass Eject-a-Bowl + Downstem
About this product
*** Please Note that this is an Accessory, and DOES NOT INCLUDE ROLL-UH-BOWL ***
Attention glass lovers, we now carry Glass Eject-a-Bowls!
Back from an epic hike or day on the mountain and not worried about breaking glass? Now you can swap your alloy Eject-a-Bowl for a Glass Eject-a-Bowl while you're chillin' on the couch. Ready for another adventure? Leave the Glass Eject-a-Bowl at home and don't worry about breaking it when you're Hitting it on the Go.
Features:
• Translucent Blue
• King size Borosilicate Glass Bowl
• Tube (stem): 9mm
• Full length: 110mm
• Grommet: high-temperature silicone
Graffix™ Composite Downstem
The 1-way ball keeps the water from blowing out.
Attention glass lovers, we now carry Glass Eject-a-Bowls!
Back from an epic hike or day on the mountain and not worried about breaking glass? Now you can swap your alloy Eject-a-Bowl for a Glass Eject-a-Bowl while you're chillin' on the couch. Ready for another adventure? Leave the Glass Eject-a-Bowl at home and don't worry about breaking it when you're Hitting it on the Go.
Features:
• Translucent Blue
• King size Borosilicate Glass Bowl
• Tube (stem): 9mm
• Full length: 110mm
• Grommet: high-temperature silicone
Graffix™ Composite Downstem
The 1-way ball keeps the water from blowing out.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!