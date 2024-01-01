Airborne G13 S1

by Rootseller Seeds
You can have a genuine copy of Nevil's Airborne G13 in our S1 seed made from our collection. This is a heavy Indica based on G13 from the government lab in Mississippi.

Seven feminized seeds for $44. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
