Cookies 'n Dream
Dream Cookies, AKA Cookies and Dream, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the renowned Cookie F2 and the popular Blue Dream. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Dream Cookies is a delightful blend of its parent strains, combining the cerebral and euphoric effects of Blue Dream with the relaxing and body-melting sensations of Girl Scout Cookies. Its a well-balanced hybrid that offers a unique and enjoyable experience. Dream Cookies boasts a THC content of around 20%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that the effects of Dream Cookies include feeling happy, uplifted, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Dream Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic depression. Its balanced genetics make it a versatile option for various therapeutic needs. Bred by Purple Caper, Dream Cookies features flavors like sweet, earthy, and a hint of herbal notes. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its soothing and calming properties. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dream Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.