Chem D i-95 x “Chem 87” Feminized Seed

by Rootseller Seeds
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Recently, we discovered a freak male found in the feminized seed of Chem91 x 1987 Hashplant. This is a big deal because Chem91 is the mother of Sour Diesel and possibly OG Kush. The real kicker on why the “Chem 87” male is special is because it was born from a feminized seed, meaning it only contains female genes (XX), even though it is a male. It produces pollen naturally, without a silver application or other reversal methods.

Check out this cross of Chem D i-95, really great.

Seven feminized seeds for $44. First time buyers use coupon code 1STBUY for a 20% discount. Join our email list for monthly coupons and specials.

About this strain

I-95 is deep hybrid cut bred from Triangle Kush and a Legend OG x Stardawg IX2 hybrid by Money Mike of Top Dawg Genetics. This strain is known to produce dense, light green buds covered in glistening trichomes, and it offers balanced physical and mental effects. I-95's terpene profile is a pungent bouquet of diesel fuel and sour funk that fills the room and excites the palate. This strain is grown by Canna Organix in Washington state. 

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Rootseller Seeds
Rootseller Seeds
Shop products
Rootseller Seeds creates hybrids from the most spectacular strains on earth. Crossed with our collection of some of the finest strains of the past 30 years, we create some of the loudest and most potent hybrids available anywhere. Nothing here is ‘white labeled’, and all of our recreational seeds were produced indoors.
Notice a problem?Report this item